Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9360 Glade Ave
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

9360 Glade Ave

9360 Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9360 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A gem in Chatsworth is now available for rent - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 baths 1400 sqft home in Chatsworth, its being offered at $3000 per month. This gem features new paint, a large living room with wood burning fireplace, walk into the beautiful open space kitchen and dining room, the kitchen has a new dishwasher and stove, eating counter with white stone, a lot of cabinet space, adjoining with the dining room, making this a great space for entertaining friends and family, the space opens to a lush backyard with a covered patio, it features some fruit trees, as well as a large storage, shed and a wood burning fire pit for those chilly fall nights. Brand new drought-resistant landscaping in the front giving this home a gorgeous curb appeal. Dont delay!

(RLNE4920448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9360 Glade Ave have any available units?
9360 Glade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9360 Glade Ave have?
Some of 9360 Glade Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9360 Glade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9360 Glade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9360 Glade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9360 Glade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9360 Glade Ave offer parking?
No, 9360 Glade Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9360 Glade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9360 Glade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9360 Glade Ave have a pool?
No, 9360 Glade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9360 Glade Ave have accessible units?
No, 9360 Glade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9360 Glade Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9360 Glade Ave has units with dishwashers.
