All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive

9353 W Nightingale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9353 W Nightingale Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
Re-imagined top of Nightingale-best of Bird streets. Stunning award winning 7K sqft. modern construction in Prime Doheny Estates with explosive downtown-ocean panoramic views. Reinvented Euro Design+AmericanTech+Asian soul. Latest upgrade Crestron smart+custom amenities. Breathtaking top of world sexy MBR suite w/jet-liner vantage. Every turn a delight w/2-story Theater+Bar+Wine tower. Multi-screened TVs+Mirrors reflecting city lights. Salt-water pool/spa+outdoor theater screen. Security controls accessible worldwide. With only a dozen homes on Nightingale all sold at a premium the land value & investment opportunity is unparalleled. Leasing affords living in stratosphere. Superb opportunity for Internationals, Corporate Retreat or just a unique custom HOME where entertainment is front & center while embracing privacy & the spectacular at the same time. City retreat above Sunset Strip inspires the ultimate California lifestyle! Move-in hotel ready. LEASE OPTION considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive have any available units?
9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive have?
Some of 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive offers parking.
Does 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive has a pool.
Does 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College