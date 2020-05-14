9353 NIGHTINGALE Drive

Amenities

Re-imagined top of Nightingale-best of Bird streets. Stunning award winning 7K sqft. modern construction in Prime Doheny Estates with explosive downtown-ocean panoramic views. Reinvented Euro Design+AmericanTech+Asian soul. Latest upgrade Crestron smart+custom amenities. Breathtaking top of world sexy MBR suite w/jet-liner vantage. Every turn a delight w/2-story Theater+Bar+Wine tower. Multi-screened TVs+Mirrors reflecting city lights. Salt-water pool/spa+outdoor theater screen. Security controls accessible worldwide. With only a dozen homes on Nightingale all sold at a premium the land value & investment opportunity is unparalleled. Leasing affords living in stratosphere. Superb opportunity for Internationals, Corporate Retreat or just a unique custom HOME where entertainment is front & center while embracing privacy & the spectacular at the same time. City retreat above Sunset Strip inspires the ultimate California lifestyle! Move-in hotel ready. LEASE OPTION considered.