Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

935 NOWITA Place

935 Nowita Place · No Longer Available
Location

935 Nowita Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Charming Craftsman on the much desired Venice walk streets! This 3bd, 2 ba + den, home also has a back studio with kitchen + bath - perfect for an office, gym or in-law suite! Gorgeous front yard with porch and beautiful landscaping with Wisteria & Hong Kong orchid tree blossoming in spring. Step into the spacious living room that leads to kitchen & laundry area. On the first level there are two bedrooms, bathroom with oversized shower, and large den that could be a 4th bedroom or playroom! On the upper level, there is a master suite with ample closet space and recently renovated bathroom with clawfoot tub. The backyard has a large redwood table with umbrella - perfect for entertaining! This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 NOWITA Place have any available units?
935 NOWITA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 NOWITA Place have?
Some of 935 NOWITA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 NOWITA Place currently offering any rent specials?
935 NOWITA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 NOWITA Place pet-friendly?
No, 935 NOWITA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 935 NOWITA Place offer parking?
Yes, 935 NOWITA Place offers parking.
Does 935 NOWITA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 NOWITA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 NOWITA Place have a pool?
No, 935 NOWITA Place does not have a pool.
Does 935 NOWITA Place have accessible units?
No, 935 NOWITA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 935 NOWITA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 NOWITA Place has units with dishwashers.

