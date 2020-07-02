935 NOWITA Place

Amenities

Charming Craftsman on the much desired Venice walk streets! This 3bd, 2 ba + den, home also has a back studio with kitchen + bath - perfect for an office, gym or in-law suite! Gorgeous front yard with porch and beautiful landscaping with Wisteria & Hong Kong orchid tree blossoming in spring. Step into the spacious living room that leads to kitchen & laundry area. On the first level there are two bedrooms, bathroom with oversized shower, and large den that could be a 4th bedroom or playroom! On the upper level, there is a master suite with ample closet space and recently renovated bathroom with clawfoot tub. The backyard has a large redwood table with umbrella - perfect for entertaining! This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!