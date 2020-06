Amenities

Adorable guesthouse in Venice with private bathroom, kitchenette, and outdoor patio. Independent entrance and full privacy. The guesthouse is full of light, with two glass doors that open directly to a beautifully manicured garden and a patio. The patio is decorated with beautiful outdoor furniture, a Bbq and an outdoor fireplace. Close to the beach, walking distance to restaurants, shops, and grocery. Two bicycles available with a $200 deposit.