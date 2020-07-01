935 AMOROSO Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this peaceful & serene oasis the most sought after Venice Walk Street. Welcoming front yard leads you onto the front deck & into this charming & updated 2BR/2BA home. Cozy living room with built ins and lots of sunlight. Intimate dining area that separates the kitchen from BRs; Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances, walnut cabinetry, & beautiful tile backsplash. Front BR is filled w/ natural light with a sunny bay window. Continue down the hall to guest bathroom w/ beautiful custom stone & tile work throughout. Expansive & bright master suite w/ skylights, large closet, and classic claw foot tub in master bath- the perfect touch! Access to the lush back yard, filled with citrus trees & a fire-pit to gather around & unwind. Lots of closet/storage space. One car garage currently used as a bonus room, and 2 car parking in alley. This home is the ultimate Venice Beach living- a must see!