Los Angeles, CA
935 AMOROSO Place
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

935 AMOROSO Place

935 Amoroso Place · No Longer Available
Location

935 Amoroso Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this peaceful & serene oasis the most sought after Venice Walk Street. Welcoming front yard leads you onto the front deck & into this charming & updated 2BR/2BA home. Cozy living room with built ins and lots of sunlight. Intimate dining area that separates the kitchen from BRs; Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances, walnut cabinetry, & beautiful tile backsplash. Front BR is filled w/ natural light with a sunny bay window. Continue down the hall to guest bathroom w/ beautiful custom stone & tile work throughout. Expansive & bright master suite w/ skylights, large closet, and classic claw foot tub in master bath- the perfect touch! Access to the lush back yard, filled with citrus trees & a fire-pit to gather around & unwind. Lots of closet/storage space. One car garage currently used as a bonus room, and 2 car parking in alley. This home is the ultimate Venice Beach living- a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 AMOROSO Place have any available units?
935 AMOROSO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 AMOROSO Place have?
Some of 935 AMOROSO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 AMOROSO Place currently offering any rent specials?
935 AMOROSO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 AMOROSO Place pet-friendly?
No, 935 AMOROSO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 935 AMOROSO Place offer parking?
Yes, 935 AMOROSO Place offers parking.
Does 935 AMOROSO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 AMOROSO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 AMOROSO Place have a pool?
No, 935 AMOROSO Place does not have a pool.
Does 935 AMOROSO Place have accessible units?
No, 935 AMOROSO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 935 AMOROSO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 AMOROSO Place has units with dishwashers.

