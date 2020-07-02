All apartments in Los Angeles
933 Centennial Street
933 Centennial Street

933 Centennial Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 Centennial Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Bright & spacious home featuring elegant living & dining rooms with recessed lighting and patterned tile floors. There is Central Air Conditioning & Forced Air heating, plus the washer & dryer are included. Also, be aware of a storage shed & a basement. The large garden in the front, contains rose bushes, and various types of fruit bearing trees. (The Landlord will take care of the gardening services). The large lot has a Carport, plus a huge driveway to accommodate 10 cars. Excellently located, close to Down Town Los Angeles, Chinatown, Dodger's Stadium & multiple freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Centennial Street have any available units?
933 Centennial Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Centennial Street have?
Some of 933 Centennial Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Centennial Street currently offering any rent specials?
933 Centennial Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Centennial Street pet-friendly?
No, 933 Centennial Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 933 Centennial Street offer parking?
Yes, 933 Centennial Street offers parking.
Does 933 Centennial Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Centennial Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Centennial Street have a pool?
No, 933 Centennial Street does not have a pool.
Does 933 Centennial Street have accessible units?
No, 933 Centennial Street does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Centennial Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Centennial Street has units with dishwashers.

