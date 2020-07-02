933 Centennial Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

Bright & spacious home featuring elegant living & dining rooms with recessed lighting and patterned tile floors. There is Central Air Conditioning & Forced Air heating, plus the washer & dryer are included. Also, be aware of a storage shed & a basement. The large garden in the front, contains rose bushes, and various types of fruit bearing trees. (The Landlord will take care of the gardening services). The large lot has a Carport, plus a huge driveway to accommodate 10 cars. Excellently located, close to Down Town Los Angeles, Chinatown, Dodger's Stadium & multiple freeways.