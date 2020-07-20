All apartments in Los Angeles
932 North LAUREL Avenue

932 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

932 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
parking
Behind a private gate, and lush hedge, awaits this charming bungalow. Entry leads to family room and dining room offering natural light and a great layout. With 2.5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property offers a clean and bright space with plenty of driveway parking. Kitchen is equipped with quality appliances. Fully furnished, this awesome home is move-in ready. Near distance to trendy restaurants including Ysabel, Laurel Hardware, Red-O, and shops including Whole Foods and Gelsons, Fred Segal and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 North LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
932 North LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 North LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 932 North LAUREL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 North LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
932 North LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 North LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 932 North LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 932 North LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 932 North LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 932 North LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 North LAUREL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 North LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
No, 932 North LAUREL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 932 North LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 932 North LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 932 North LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 North LAUREL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
