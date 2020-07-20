932 North LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Behind a private gate, and lush hedge, awaits this charming bungalow. Entry leads to family room and dining room offering natural light and a great layout. With 2.5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property offers a clean and bright space with plenty of driveway parking. Kitchen is equipped with quality appliances. Fully furnished, this awesome home is move-in ready. Near distance to trendy restaurants including Ysabel, Laurel Hardware, Red-O, and shops including Whole Foods and Gelsons, Fred Segal and more!