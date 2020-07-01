All apartments in Los Angeles
9312 La Shell Dr.

9312 La Shell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9312 La Shell Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Tujunga - Monique will be showing this property on Saturday 12/21 from 11-11:30am and Saturday 12/28 10:00am - 10:30am.

Set on a hill in a La Crescenta adjacent Tujunga neighborhood, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home overlooks incredible views of the surrounding areas. The family room with attached dining area features a fireplace, laminate flooring and high, vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has plenty of granite countertop space, a dishwasher, stove/oven, and a stainless steel refrigerator. Both the kitchen and the adjacent living room look out into the yard through large sliding glass doors, where the views can be enjoyed even from inside. The over-sized master bedroom suite also has glass doors leading to the back yard, as well as an attached bathroom. The additional 3 bedrooms come with plenty of closet space and new carpeting for maximum comfort. The 2 car attached garage also houses the washer and dryer. Central AC keeps this home cozy all year round! Make your appointment to see this before it goes away!

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/9312-la-shell-dr or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

Applying with a pet? Visit the following link: https://sigpm.petscreening.com/

(RLNE5396975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 La Shell Dr. have any available units?
9312 La Shell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9312 La Shell Dr. have?
Some of 9312 La Shell Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 La Shell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9312 La Shell Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 La Shell Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9312 La Shell Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9312 La Shell Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9312 La Shell Dr. offers parking.
Does 9312 La Shell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9312 La Shell Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 La Shell Dr. have a pool?
No, 9312 La Shell Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9312 La Shell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9312 La Shell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 La Shell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 La Shell Dr. has units with dishwashers.

