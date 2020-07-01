Amenities

Beautiful Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Tujunga - Monique will be showing this property on Saturday 12/21 from 11-11:30am and Saturday 12/28 10:00am - 10:30am.



Set on a hill in a La Crescenta adjacent Tujunga neighborhood, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home overlooks incredible views of the surrounding areas. The family room with attached dining area features a fireplace, laminate flooring and high, vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has plenty of granite countertop space, a dishwasher, stove/oven, and a stainless steel refrigerator. Both the kitchen and the adjacent living room look out into the yard through large sliding glass doors, where the views can be enjoyed even from inside. The over-sized master bedroom suite also has glass doors leading to the back yard, as well as an attached bathroom. The additional 3 bedrooms come with plenty of closet space and new carpeting for maximum comfort. The 2 car attached garage also houses the washer and dryer. Central AC keeps this home cozy all year round! Make your appointment to see this before it goes away!



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/9312-la-shell-dr or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



Applying with a pet? Visit the following link: https://sigpm.petscreening.com/



(RLNE5396975)