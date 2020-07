Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful quiet side street in the hills of Beverly Hills.

2 bedroom 1 bath private Unit in 3 floor house - You get the 1st floor all to yourself.

Separate from the rest of the house. Natural lighting, Gorgeous Nature views.

Hardwood floors. Walk in closet. Kitchen, bathtub, cozy living room. Private entrance through main front door. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! ( UNFURNISHED )

Perfect settings for working professional looking for a quiet private escape in the Hills!