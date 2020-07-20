All apartments in Los Angeles
924 AMOROSO Place

924 Amoroso Place
Location

924 Amoroso Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This stunning contemporary craftsman is located on one of Venice's prime and most peaceful walk streets. This home features multiple indoor/outdoor spaces, exceptional light, 3 car parking, & even a rooftop guestroom with private deck. Full LEED compliance is just the beginning. Numerous eco and comfort features include a full home Lutron lighting system, radiant floor heating, HD/3D surround sound A/V system with full internet integration, full house SONOS audio system with individual room audio control, full house water purification system, solar heating, Fleetwood accordion doors and for barbecue enthusiasts, an outdoor DCS barbecue. Home comes fully furnished with garden and cleaning service. Tenant to pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 AMOROSO Place have any available units?
924 AMOROSO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 AMOROSO Place have?
Some of 924 AMOROSO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 AMOROSO Place currently offering any rent specials?
924 AMOROSO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 AMOROSO Place pet-friendly?
No, 924 AMOROSO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 924 AMOROSO Place offer parking?
Yes, 924 AMOROSO Place offers parking.
Does 924 AMOROSO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 AMOROSO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 AMOROSO Place have a pool?
No, 924 AMOROSO Place does not have a pool.
Does 924 AMOROSO Place have accessible units?
No, 924 AMOROSO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 924 AMOROSO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 AMOROSO Place has units with dishwashers.
