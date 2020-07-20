924 AMOROSO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This stunning contemporary craftsman is located on one of Venice's prime and most peaceful walk streets. This home features multiple indoor/outdoor spaces, exceptional light, 3 car parking, & even a rooftop guestroom with private deck. Full LEED compliance is just the beginning. Numerous eco and comfort features include a full home Lutron lighting system, radiant floor heating, HD/3D surround sound A/V system with full internet integration, full house SONOS audio system with individual room audio control, full house water purification system, solar heating, Fleetwood accordion doors and for barbecue enthusiasts, an outdoor DCS barbecue. Home comes fully furnished with garden and cleaning service. Tenant to pay utilities.