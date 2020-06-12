All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 922 W 51st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
922 W 51st Place
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

922 W 51st Place

922 West 51st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

922 West 51st Place, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WELCOME to this Fully Remodeled and Elegant Separated Unit...Vermont Harbor Neighborhood, near USC, Expo Line, museums, Olympic Coliseum, LAFC Stadium (Banc of California Stadium) shopping, schools, Library and of course FWY's. This unit has been Elegantly Designed with a Modern Contemporary Flare of open Floor Plan, 1 bedroom and 1 bath, 400 Sq ft. Ceiling fan in bedroom, sliding door in bedroom opens out to a private patio. the kitchen is a fully customized cabinetry with quartz counter top, All new kitchen including fridge, stove, microwave, garbage disposal. This unit has remodeled baths, recessed lighting, new paint, nice front, and back yard. partial use of the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 W 51st Place have any available units?
922 W 51st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 W 51st Place have?
Some of 922 W 51st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 W 51st Place currently offering any rent specials?
922 W 51st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 W 51st Place pet-friendly?
No, 922 W 51st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 922 W 51st Place offer parking?
No, 922 W 51st Place does not offer parking.
Does 922 W 51st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 W 51st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 W 51st Place have a pool?
No, 922 W 51st Place does not have a pool.
Does 922 W 51st Place have accessible units?
No, 922 W 51st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 922 W 51st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 W 51st Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College