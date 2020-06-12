922 Maltman Avenue

Amenities

Situated on a peaceful knoll, this meticulously renovated, enchanting Spanish styled bungalow offers views to downtown Los Angeles, and is located in the heart of one of Silverlake's hippest neighborhoods. Gleaming hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, in house stack washer and dryer, Bosch appliances, and copper plumbing will give you every modern convenience, along with the charm and character of this light filled pristine residence. Sunset Junction, Trois Famillia, Cafecito Organicoand Jewel are just around the corner, in addition to an array of boutique shopping and exciting nightlife. One car parking included. Street parking on Maltman and Kodak. No pets please.