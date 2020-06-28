9212 Wystone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Looking for a great place to live? The original owner is offering her immaculately maintained home for lease for the first time ever. Located on a quiet interior street that ends in a cul-de-sac this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,768 square feet has a double door entryway that leads into a spacious living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen offers up stainless appliances that include a newer refrigerator and plenty of storage. A fireplace in the family room will create a welcoming feeling when winter comes your way. 2 bedrooms share a full bath and the master suite with vaulted ceilings is very roomy with plenty of closet space that includes a walk-in. The master bath has dual sinks and a glassed in oversized shower/tub. The separate laundry room that includes the washer and dryer leads directly out to the two car garage with garage door opener. Enjoy those summer evenings sitting on the back patio enjoying the mature landscaping. There is plenty of room for a game of croquet on the back lawn. Central heat and air round out this wonderful property. The gardener is included in the monthly rent.