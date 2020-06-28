All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

9212 Wystone Avenue

9212 Wystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9212 Wystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for a great place to live? The original owner is offering her immaculately maintained home for lease for the first time ever. Located on a quiet interior street that ends in a cul-de-sac this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,768 square feet has a double door entryway that leads into a spacious living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen offers up stainless appliances that include a newer refrigerator and plenty of storage. A fireplace in the family room will create a welcoming feeling when winter comes your way. 2 bedrooms share a full bath and the master suite with vaulted ceilings is very roomy with plenty of closet space that includes a walk-in. The master bath has dual sinks and a glassed in oversized shower/tub. The separate laundry room that includes the washer and dryer leads directly out to the two car garage with garage door opener. Enjoy those summer evenings sitting on the back patio enjoying the mature landscaping. There is plenty of room for a game of croquet on the back lawn. Central heat and air round out this wonderful property. The gardener is included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 Wystone Avenue have any available units?
9212 Wystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9212 Wystone Avenue have?
Some of 9212 Wystone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 Wystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9212 Wystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 Wystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9212 Wystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9212 Wystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9212 Wystone Avenue offers parking.
Does 9212 Wystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9212 Wystone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 Wystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 9212 Wystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9212 Wystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9212 Wystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 Wystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9212 Wystone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
