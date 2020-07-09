918 West College Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo sits on a hill with a view of downtown LA from the shared rooftop. Perfectly situated in Echo Park, walking distance to Sunset Boulevard, Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium and Elysian park. It was set up for Air BnB so has several amenities included. Message if interested!



The apartment has everything you need including:

- balcony

- private garage parking

- laundry in-unit

- dish washer

- fridge

- central AC

- central heat

- bedrooms that do not share a common wall

- no common walls with neighbors

- only one apartment upstairs

- fully furnished (optional)

- amazing natural light

- secure building with gated entrance

- keyless entry with code to building gate and apartment door



We can discuss a shorter or longer lease, or different lease start date, if needed.