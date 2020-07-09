All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

918 College Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo sits on a hill with a view of downtown LA from the shared rooftop. Perfectly situated in Echo Park, walking distance to Sunset Boulevard, Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium and Elysian park. It was set up for Air BnB so has several amenities included. Message if interested!

The apartment has everything you need including:
- balcony
- private garage parking
- laundry in-unit
- dish washer
- fridge
- central AC
- central heat
- bedrooms that do not share a common wall
- no common walls with neighbors
- only one apartment upstairs
- fully furnished (optional)
- amazing natural light
- secure building with gated entrance
- keyless entry with code to building gate and apartment door

We can discuss a shorter or longer lease, or different lease start date, if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 West College Street have any available units?
918 West College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 West College Street have?
Some of 918 West College Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 West College Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 West College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 West College Street pet-friendly?
No, 918 West College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 918 West College Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 West College Street offers parking.
Does 918 West College Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 West College Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 West College Street have a pool?
No, 918 West College Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 West College Street have accessible units?
No, 918 West College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 West College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 West College Street has units with dishwashers.

