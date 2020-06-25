All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

9151 Haas Ave

9151 Haas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9151 Haas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming L.A. House (West of Western) on the Border of Inglewood! - Did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Click the link below or copy and paste it into your internet browser!

https://youtu.be/QGmQgrk1MtQ

This beautiful house retains the charm from the very day it was built with a slight modern touch. Backyard redone to be low maintenance and absolutely perfect for entertaining guests! There is also a large 200 sq. ft. storage space behind the garage for your use as well. The assessors records state this is a 2 bed 2 bath house, however, the "office" space could definitely be used for an extra bedroom. Once you see it, it is definitely a 3 bedroom! The master bedroom is massive and has a half bath off of the room. The bathroom retains its original charm but with updated shower heads. It has a tub/shower combo as well as just a regular stand up shower. There is ample parking out front in the driveway with plenty of street parking as well. For an extra $300 a month the owner is including the gardener, water, electric and trash. So, the only utility you would have to put in your name would be the gas bill. It's first months rent of $3395 with a $3395 deposit to move in! The owners are seeking a one year lease and would be open to a discussion for a longer term lease. Please respond to this ad if you are interested in renting this property or email leasing.in.california@gmail.com. IMPORTANT: If you email directly please be sure to specify the property address in subject line! Thank you!

(RLNE4824500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 Haas Ave have any available units?
9151 Haas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9151 Haas Ave have?
Some of 9151 Haas Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9151 Haas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9151 Haas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 Haas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9151 Haas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9151 Haas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9151 Haas Ave offers parking.
Does 9151 Haas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9151 Haas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 Haas Ave have a pool?
No, 9151 Haas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9151 Haas Ave have accessible units?
No, 9151 Haas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 Haas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9151 Haas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
