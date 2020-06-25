9151 Haas Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming L.A. House (West of Western) on the Border of Inglewood! - Did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Click the link below or copy and paste it into your internet browser!



https://youtu.be/QGmQgrk1MtQ



This beautiful house retains the charm from the very day it was built with a slight modern touch. Backyard redone to be low maintenance and absolutely perfect for entertaining guests! There is also a large 200 sq. ft. storage space behind the garage for your use as well. The assessors records state this is a 2 bed 2 bath house, however, the "office" space could definitely be used for an extra bedroom. Once you see it, it is definitely a 3 bedroom! The master bedroom is massive and has a half bath off of the room. The bathroom retains its original charm but with updated shower heads. It has a tub/shower combo as well as just a regular stand up shower. There is ample parking out front in the driveway with plenty of street parking as well. For an extra $300 a month the owner is including the gardener, water, electric and trash. So, the only utility you would have to put in your name would be the gas bill. It's first months rent of $3395 with a $3395 deposit to move in! The owners are seeking a one year lease and would be open to a discussion for a longer term lease. Please respond to this ad if you are interested in renting this property or email leasing.in.california@gmail.com. IMPORTANT: If you email directly please be sure to specify the property address in subject line! Thank you!



(RLNE4824500)