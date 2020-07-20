Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

9140 Ballard Drive Available 03/22/19 NEWLY BUILT TRI-LEVEL 4BD 3.5BA HOUSE! - Beautiful Tri-level 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom built in this year!

This awesome home has it all!

NEW appliances that include: washer and dryer, stove, oven, microwave and refrigerator. Home includes a laundry room, spacious bedroom closets, open kitchen and living area and a 2 car garage!

Good area in Chatsworth and ready to move in!

*Patio work will be completed mid to late February.



No Cats Allowed



