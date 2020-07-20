All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9140 Ballard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9140 Ballard Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9140 Ballard Drive

9140 Ballard Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9140 Ballard Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
9140 Ballard Drive Available 03/22/19 NEWLY BUILT TRI-LEVEL 4BD 3.5BA HOUSE! - Beautiful Tri-level 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom built in this year!
This awesome home has it all!
NEW appliances that include: washer and dryer, stove, oven, microwave and refrigerator. Home includes a laundry room, spacious bedroom closets, open kitchen and living area and a 2 car garage!
Good area in Chatsworth and ready to move in!
*Patio work will be completed mid to late February.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3807518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9140 Ballard Drive have any available units?
9140 Ballard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9140 Ballard Drive have?
Some of 9140 Ballard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9140 Ballard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9140 Ballard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 Ballard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9140 Ballard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9140 Ballard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9140 Ballard Drive offers parking.
Does 9140 Ballard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9140 Ballard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 Ballard Drive have a pool?
No, 9140 Ballard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9140 Ballard Drive have accessible units?
No, 9140 Ballard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 Ballard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9140 Ballard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Toluca Place
10231 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College