Amenities
9140 Ballard Drive Available 03/22/19 NEWLY BUILT TRI-LEVEL 4BD 3.5BA HOUSE! - Beautiful Tri-level 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom built in this year!
This awesome home has it all!
NEW appliances that include: washer and dryer, stove, oven, microwave and refrigerator. Home includes a laundry room, spacious bedroom closets, open kitchen and living area and a 2 car garage!
Good area in Chatsworth and ready to move in!
*Patio work will be completed mid to late February.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3807518)