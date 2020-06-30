908 North ALFRED Street

Amenities

ALFRED & MELROSE PLACE 1 BEDROOM WITH PATIO includes master bedroom, office or (den), living room, dining room, breakfast bar, gourmet kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances + laundry closet with stainless steel washer/dryer. Unit has new dark, hardwood floors, covered garage space, central AC, LED recess lighting, crown moldings, built-ins, custom closets, security alarm system. Building is surrounded by fountains, trees and manicured grass & plants. Walking distance to Alfred's Coffee, Moon Juice, Farmers Market on Melrose Place (every Sunday), Sprout,TJ, CVS, Equinox, shop,cafes. (new pics coming soon)