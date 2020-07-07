All apartments in Los Angeles
908 BEL AIR Road

908 Bel Air Road · No Longer Available
Location

908 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Modern. Exotic. Timeless. Formed with surgical precision. From the lush landscape gardens to the striking water features. An era defining estate that exudes quality from every angle, 908 Bel Air is a masterpiece in every sense of the word. The grand scale is evident from the 29' entryway ceilings to the expansive views spanning the snowcapped mountains of the Angeles forest to the offshore oasis of Catalina. 34,000 square feet of pure perfection. Just moments from Sunset Boulevard, this hilltop nirvana was the ultimate canvas. A culmination of a lifetime of seasoned style, knowledge, skills, and people: the groundwork was laid for this masterpiece. Framing the finest views California has to offer, every space was painstakingly formed around the glorious vistas. From the master suites to the expansive 90-foot infinity pool, nature's beauty greets you at every turn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 BEL AIR Road have any available units?
908 BEL AIR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 BEL AIR Road have?
Some of 908 BEL AIR Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 BEL AIR Road currently offering any rent specials?
908 BEL AIR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 BEL AIR Road pet-friendly?
No, 908 BEL AIR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 908 BEL AIR Road offer parking?
Yes, 908 BEL AIR Road offers parking.
Does 908 BEL AIR Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 BEL AIR Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 BEL AIR Road have a pool?
Yes, 908 BEL AIR Road has a pool.
Does 908 BEL AIR Road have accessible units?
No, 908 BEL AIR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 908 BEL AIR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 BEL AIR Road has units with dishwashers.

