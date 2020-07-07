908 BEL AIR Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Modern. Exotic. Timeless. Formed with surgical precision. From the lush landscape gardens to the striking water features. An era defining estate that exudes quality from every angle, 908 Bel Air is a masterpiece in every sense of the word. The grand scale is evident from the 29' entryway ceilings to the expansive views spanning the snowcapped mountains of the Angeles forest to the offshore oasis of Catalina. 34,000 square feet of pure perfection. Just moments from Sunset Boulevard, this hilltop nirvana was the ultimate canvas. A culmination of a lifetime of seasoned style, knowledge, skills, and people: the groundwork was laid for this masterpiece. Framing the finest views California has to offer, every space was painstakingly formed around the glorious vistas. From the master suites to the expansive 90-foot infinity pool, nature's beauty greets you at every turn.