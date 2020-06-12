All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

9076 Willis Avenue

9076 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9076 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful townhouse featuring 3-bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in the city of Panorama City for lease! Inside this immaculate unit you will find a bright and spacious floor-plan with gorgeous dark woodlike laminate flooring, intricate ceilings with recessed lighting and baseboard moldings. The living room features a wonderful fireplace with wall niches a dry bar and easy access to your private balcony. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen that sits under a trey ceiling with ample cabinet space and a cozy area for the dining room table. This home also offers well-lit high ceilings with 2 of the bedrooms being ensuite on the top floor and the 3rd bedroom at garage level! This building is not only well-maintained but offers ample guest parking, community amenities such as a pool and spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9076 Willis Avenue have any available units?
9076 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9076 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 9076 Willis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9076 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9076 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9076 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9076 Willis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9076 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9076 Willis Avenue offers parking.
Does 9076 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9076 Willis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9076 Willis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9076 Willis Avenue has a pool.
Does 9076 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9076 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9076 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9076 Willis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
