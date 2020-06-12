9076 Willis Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse featuring 3-bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in the city of Panorama City for lease! Inside this immaculate unit you will find a bright and spacious floor-plan with gorgeous dark woodlike laminate flooring, intricate ceilings with recessed lighting and baseboard moldings. The living room features a wonderful fireplace with wall niches a dry bar and easy access to your private balcony. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen that sits under a trey ceiling with ample cabinet space and a cozy area for the dining room table. This home also offers well-lit high ceilings with 2 of the bedrooms being ensuite on the top floor and the 3rd bedroom at garage level! This building is not only well-maintained but offers ample guest parking, community amenities such as a pool and spa!