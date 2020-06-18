All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

907 ST Shenandoah St

907 South Shenandoah Street · (310) 770-5618
Location

907 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1952 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED NEWER BUILDING (2016) Beverly Hills Adjacent LUXURY CONDOS! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS floor plan, living-dining with High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Custom Fireplace Mantel, French Doors open to front Balcony with city views. Gourmet Kitchen with White Marble Countertops and backsplash. Stainless steel Appliances. Large Master Suite, Built-in Walk-in Closet, Beautiful all White Bathrooms. Fully Furnished. Must see to appreciate. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM LEASE / FURNISHED. CALL FOR MORE INFO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 ST Shenandoah St have any available units?
907 ST Shenandoah St has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 ST Shenandoah St have?
Some of 907 ST Shenandoah St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 ST Shenandoah St currently offering any rent specials?
907 ST Shenandoah St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 ST Shenandoah St pet-friendly?
No, 907 ST Shenandoah St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 907 ST Shenandoah St offer parking?
No, 907 ST Shenandoah St does not offer parking.
Does 907 ST Shenandoah St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 ST Shenandoah St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 ST Shenandoah St have a pool?
No, 907 ST Shenandoah St does not have a pool.
Does 907 ST Shenandoah St have accessible units?
No, 907 ST Shenandoah St does not have accessible units.
Does 907 ST Shenandoah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 ST Shenandoah St does not have units with dishwashers.
