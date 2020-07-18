All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9045 SHOREHAM Drive

9045 Shoreham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9045 Shoreham Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This private, gated traditional style estate is located in the heart of the Sunset Strip. Within walking distance to some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles, this is a wonderful vacation home for a family looking to explore the city and have a peaceful retreat to come home too. This gorgeous home has been recently renovated and is light and bright with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs one bathroom and powder room downstairs. The chefs kitchen has all amenities as well as a antique table for casual dining. Next door is the formal dining room with crystal chandelier and chairs seating 8. An open plan living and media room offer comfortable seating to entertain or watch movies. French doors open to the back yard area which has flowering gardens, mature trees and a large pool. The al fresco dining area is beautiful and tranquil set amongst lush greenery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9045 SHOREHAM Drive have any available units?
9045 SHOREHAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9045 SHOREHAM Drive have?
Some of 9045 SHOREHAM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9045 SHOREHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9045 SHOREHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9045 SHOREHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9045 SHOREHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9045 SHOREHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9045 SHOREHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 9045 SHOREHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9045 SHOREHAM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9045 SHOREHAM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9045 SHOREHAM Drive has a pool.
Does 9045 SHOREHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 9045 SHOREHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9045 SHOREHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9045 SHOREHAM Drive has units with dishwashers.
