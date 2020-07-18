9045 SHOREHAM Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

This private, gated traditional style estate is located in the heart of the Sunset Strip. Within walking distance to some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles, this is a wonderful vacation home for a family looking to explore the city and have a peaceful retreat to come home too. This gorgeous home has been recently renovated and is light and bright with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs one bathroom and powder room downstairs. The chefs kitchen has all amenities as well as a antique table for casual dining. Next door is the formal dining room with crystal chandelier and chairs seating 8. An open plan living and media room offer comfortable seating to entertain or watch movies. French doors open to the back yard area which has flowering gardens, mature trees and a large pool. The al fresco dining area is beautiful and tranquil set amongst lush greenery.