9037 HARGIS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING SPANISH GEM! BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH AN INCREDIBLE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 12' COVED CEILINGS, CUSTOM FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN BOOKCASES. OPEN ENTERTAINER'S DINING ROOM, REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH AMPLE STORAGE. LARGE BEDROOMS INCLUDING MASTER WITH ATTACHED BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, RECESSED LIGHTS, CURVED ARCHWAYS, VINTAGE HUTCHES PLUS UNIQUE OFFICE NOOK! LAUNDRY ROOM INCLUDES FRONT LOADING WASHER AND DRYER.GREAT LOCATION WITHIN THE COVETED CASTLE HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY DISTRICT! FENCED YARD IS FULLY LANDSCAPED WITH PRIVATE GARDEN SPACES AND MATURE TREES. DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE OFFERS POSSIBILITIES FOR REC ROOM AND STORAGE. TERRIFIC INDOOR/OUTDOOR HOME WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS, AMENITIES OF BEVERLY HILLS, CULVER CITY, LIGHT RAIL (METRO) AND FREEWAY ACCESS NEARBY, AND THE FAMOUS IVY BAKERY ON THE CORNER. COME AND SEE FOR YOURSELF!