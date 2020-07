9022 Beverlywood Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Newly Remodeled Loft - Back unit Inclusive of all utilities. Tenant pays zero utilities. Large bathroom and kitchen (downstairs) Loft (upstairs) Walk-in closet (upstairs) Air-conditioner/Heater Refrigerator Hardwood floors upstairs/Porcelain tiles downstairs An orange tree in the (shared) backyard Lemon tree in the front yard Large Professional Viking Grill Appletree (sideyard) Shared laundry (Not coin-operated) Plenty of street parking Walking distance to Culver City Metro Castle Heights School District Cheviot Hills Continuation School Alexander Hamilton Senior High School Great neighborhood Walking Distance from Metro Station Walking distance or a short drive to many employers/businesses Apple Sony Amazon Nike WeWork Equinox Jam City Joy mode Alpha Productions Inc Happy Flap Inc Flap Happy 1661 Inc Spaces J A P Culver City Recording Studio Walton Isaacson Cunningham Group The Elder Statesman LLC Clutter Big Picture Entertainment Kaiser Permanente Allied Universal Osada Inc UCLA Cedar Sinai Many more... This is an Unfurnished unit. Pictures of furniture are of the old occupant, for reference only. Thank you