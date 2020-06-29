All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 901 South FLOWER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
901 South FLOWER Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

901 South FLOWER Street

901 South Flower Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

901 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Remarkable penthouse condo with near perfect walk score. This furnished top floor home features a fully enclosed bedroom with a private balcony overlooking the pool deck and amazing city views. Enjoy European kitchen cabinetry and appliances while admiring the hardwood floors throughout the expansive layout. Included with the home is 1 underground parking space, a portion of utilities included, and access to resort-style amenities across 3 buildings; saltwater pool and spa, full fitness center, 2 movie screening rooms, rooftop terrace, resident's lounge, enormous dog park, and much more. Located steps away from FIGat7th, Staples Center, FIDM, and Whole Foods; this home is central to Downtown's most popular destinations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 South FLOWER Street have any available units?
901 South FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 South FLOWER Street have?
Some of 901 South FLOWER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 South FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 South FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 South FLOWER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 South FLOWER Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 South FLOWER Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 South FLOWER Street offers parking.
Does 901 South FLOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 South FLOWER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 South FLOWER Street have a pool?
Yes, 901 South FLOWER Street has a pool.
Does 901 South FLOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 901 South FLOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 South FLOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 South FLOWER Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College