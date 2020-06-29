901 South FLOWER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool hot tub media room

Remarkable penthouse condo with near perfect walk score. This furnished top floor home features a fully enclosed bedroom with a private balcony overlooking the pool deck and amazing city views. Enjoy European kitchen cabinetry and appliances while admiring the hardwood floors throughout the expansive layout. Included with the home is 1 underground parking space, a portion of utilities included, and access to resort-style amenities across 3 buildings; saltwater pool and spa, full fitness center, 2 movie screening rooms, rooftop terrace, resident's lounge, enormous dog park, and much more. Located steps away from FIGat7th, Staples Center, FIDM, and Whole Foods; this home is central to Downtown's most popular destinations!