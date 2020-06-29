901 South FLOWER Street

Amenities
Remarkable penthouse condo with near perfect walk score. This furnished top floor home features a fully enclosed bedroom with a private balcony overlooking the pool deck and amazing city views. Enjoy European kitchen cabinetry and appliances while admiring the hardwood floors throughout the expansive layout. Included with the home is 1 underground parking space, a portion of utilities included, and access to resort-style amenities across 3 buildings; saltwater pool and spa, full fitness center, 2 movie screening rooms, rooftop terrace, resident's lounge, enormous dog park, and much more. Located steps away from FIGat7th, Staples Center, FIDM, and Whole Foods; this home is central to Downtown's most popular destinations!