Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:57 PM

9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue

9009 S Normandie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9009 S Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
24hr gym
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
24hr gym
parking
garage
new construction
FULLY FURNISHED beautiful new construction 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Located minutes from SpaceX, Target/Lowes/24 Hour Fitness, and the upcoming LA Ram's Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. Located on a main street with abundant public transportation.Totalling nearly 1500 sq ft.- this newly constructed building is simply beautiful. Property also has a gated front yard and backyard with a private driveway, detached 2 car garage in the backyard with space for an additional 2 vehicles, 24 x 7 camera monitoring, and alarm system. If interested in commercial use of property, LAC2 zoning may also allow for a rehab facility, homeless shelter, nursing home, hospital, clinic, retail, business, church, school, child care (please confirm with LA Zoning Dept.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue have any available units?
9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue have?
Some of 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
