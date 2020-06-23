9009 South NORMANDIE Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED beautiful new construction 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Located minutes from SpaceX, Target/Lowes/24 Hour Fitness, and the upcoming LA Ram's Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. Located on a main street with abundant public transportation.Totalling nearly 1500 sq ft.- this newly constructed building is simply beautiful. Property also has a gated front yard and backyard with a private driveway, detached 2 car garage in the backyard with space for an additional 2 vehicles, 24 x 7 camera monitoring, and alarm system. If interested in commercial use of property, LAC2 zoning may also allow for a rehab facility, homeless shelter, nursing home, hospital, clinic, retail, business, church, school, child care (please confirm with LA Zoning Dept.)