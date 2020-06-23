All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127

9000 N Vanalden Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9000 N Vanalden Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom home is townhouse-styled condo unit is located in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. The property is a thirteen-minute walk from the Ventura County Line at the Northridge Metrolink Station stop. Inside, the unit features central cooling and heating with a gas fireplace for climate control, rich hardwood flooring all throughout while the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms have more durable tiled flooring. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and for vehicles, two assigned parking spaces are included.

The closest park is Vanalden Park

Nearby Schools:
Alfred B. Nobel Charter Middle School - 1.17 miles, 9/10
Topeka Charter School For Advanced Studies - 0.98 miles, 8/10
Calahan Community Charter - 0.5 miles, 6/10
Napa Street Elementary School - 0.57 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
166 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
DASH Northridge - 0.1 miles
242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4587457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 have any available units?
9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 have?
Some of 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 currently offering any rent specials?
9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 is pet friendly.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 offer parking?
Yes, 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 offers parking.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 have a pool?
No, 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 does not have a pool.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 have accessible units?
No, 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College