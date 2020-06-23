9000 Vanalden Avenue UNIT 127

Amenities

This beautiful three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom home is townhouse-styled condo unit is located in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. The property is a thirteen-minute walk from the Ventura County Line at the Northridge Metrolink Station stop. Inside, the unit features central cooling and heating with a gas fireplace for climate control, rich hardwood flooring all throughout while the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms have more durable tiled flooring. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and for vehicles, two assigned parking spaces are included.



The closest park is Vanalden Park



Nearby Schools:

Alfred B. Nobel Charter Middle School - 1.17 miles, 9/10

Topeka Charter School For Advanced Studies - 0.98 miles, 8/10

Calahan Community Charter - 0.5 miles, 6/10

Napa Street Elementary School - 0.57 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

166 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

DASH Northridge - 0.1 miles

242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



