900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B

Amenities
Luxury Living at the Ritz Carlton - Experience the ultimate contemporary lifestyle in the only 5-star hotel residence in Los Angeles. Premium level on the 39th floor. This spacious 1,960 square foot South-West corner condo offers 2 bedrooms + office with full en-suite baths, European-designed interior finishes and high quality kitchen appliances by Gaggeneau. Full service building with floor to ceiling windows, offering sweeping views of DTLA's Staple Center, Ocean, Sunset & Hollywood Hills. The residences offer 24/7 concierge service, valet parking, complimentary breakfast 365 days a year and amenities on-site to turn every weekend into a vacation. In addition, enjoy the private owners' lounge, room service to the condo, screening room and the signature Ritz-Carlton Spa. The L. A. Live campus offers over 20 different restaurants and easy access to Regal Cinemas, Staples Center and Microsoft Theater. Tenant is to pay $500 at move-in and move-out.
Property website: www.RC39B.com
(RLNE5248502)