Los Angeles, CA
900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B

900 West Olympic Boulevard · (714) 625-5830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B · Avail. now

$9,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
24hr concierge
clubhouse
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
hot tub
media room
valet service
Luxury Living at the Ritz Carlton - Experience the ultimate contemporary lifestyle in the only 5-star hotel residence in Los Angeles. Premium level on the 39th floor. This spacious 1,960 square foot South-West corner condo offers 2 bedrooms + office with full en-suite baths, European-designed interior finishes and high quality kitchen appliances by Gaggeneau. Full service building with floor to ceiling windows, offering sweeping views of DTLA's Staple Center, Ocean, Sunset & Hollywood Hills. The residences offer 24/7 concierge service, valet parking, complimentary breakfast 365 days a year and amenities on-site to turn every weekend into a vacation. In addition, enjoy the private owners' lounge, room service to the condo, screening room and the signature Ritz-Carlton Spa. The L. A. Live campus offers over 20 different restaurants and easy access to Regal Cinemas, Staples Center and Microsoft Theater. Tenant is to pay $500 at move-in and move-out.

Property website: www.RC39B.com

(RLNE5248502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B have any available units?
900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B have?
Some of 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and 24hr concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B currently offering any rent specials?
900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B is pet friendly.
Does 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B offer parking?
Yes, 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B does offer parking.
Does 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B have a pool?
No, 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B does not have a pool.
Does 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B have accessible units?
No, 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B does not have accessible units.
Does 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 W Olympic Blvd # 39B does not have units with dishwashers.
