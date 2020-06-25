8960 Collett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343 North Hills West
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very quiet neighborhood in the cul-de-sac, convenient location, easy access to 405 FWY. The property has been totally remodeled in 2015, including new roof - new appliances, new windows, new doors and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8960 Collett Avenue have any available units?
8960 Collett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.