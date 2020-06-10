All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8942 Helms Pl

8942 W Helms Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8942 W Helms Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 beds 1.5 Executive home centrally located in West Los Angeles. 5 minutes commute to Culver City metro line or 10 minute walk. 5 minutes from Culver City, 10 minutes to Cedars Sinai, 20 minutes to UCLA. Home is finished with a chef's kitchen (Thermador Professional line 6 burner stove/oven, Jenn-Aire dishwasher, Amana refrigerator, all are stainless steel, GE top bottom washer/dryer custom built into cabinets provide laundry services in the house). Bathroom equipped with a bath/ 6 jet spa with body jet shower. Bedrooms, bath, living room, dining room have been completely updated to modern standards. Front yard professionally landscaped using fruit trees, topiaries, lighting, and decomposed granite, with low water irrigation system. Backyard deck finished with exquisite stone work, in floor gas installation for BBQs, and completely covered under a post and beam roof. Stand alone 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8942 Helms Pl have any available units?
8942 Helms Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8942 Helms Pl have?
Some of 8942 Helms Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8942 Helms Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8942 Helms Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8942 Helms Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8942 Helms Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8942 Helms Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8942 Helms Pl does offer parking.
Does 8942 Helms Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8942 Helms Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8942 Helms Pl have a pool?
No, 8942 Helms Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8942 Helms Pl have accessible units?
No, 8942 Helms Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8942 Helms Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8942 Helms Pl has units with dishwashers.
