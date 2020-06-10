8942 Helms Pl

Amenities

2 beds 1.5 Executive home centrally located in West Los Angeles. 5 minutes commute to Culver City metro line or 10 minute walk. 5 minutes from Culver City, 10 minutes to Cedars Sinai, 20 minutes to UCLA. Home is finished with a chef's kitchen (Thermador Professional line 6 burner stove/oven, Jenn-Aire dishwasher, Amana refrigerator, all are stainless steel, GE top bottom washer/dryer custom built into cabinets provide laundry services in the house). Bathroom equipped with a bath/ 6 jet spa with body jet shower. Bedrooms, bath, living room, dining room have been completely updated to modern standards. Front yard professionally landscaped using fruit trees, topiaries, lighting, and decomposed granite, with low water irrigation system. Backyard deck finished with exquisite stone work, in floor gas installation for BBQs, and completely covered under a post and beam roof. Stand alone 2 car garage.