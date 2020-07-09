All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

8918 Holly Place

8918 W Holly Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8918 W Holly Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Hollywood Hills Retreat - Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Retreat. Located in the Prestigious Wonderland School District, this Expansive and Private property features a Gated Entrance, a Separate Guest House/Studio with its own Bath. The house features a Well Appointed Kitchen, A Formal Dining Room, Living Room, A large Loft, 2 Bedrooms including a Huge Master with a Spacious En-suite Bath and Walk in Closet, An Office Space, Gleaming Wood Floors, French Doors and Windows through-out that allow for seem-less Indoor/Outdoor living set on A Huge Yard with Views of the Surrounding Hills.

(RLNE4529021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 Holly Place have any available units?
8918 Holly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8918 Holly Place currently offering any rent specials?
8918 Holly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 Holly Place pet-friendly?
No, 8918 Holly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8918 Holly Place offer parking?
No, 8918 Holly Place does not offer parking.
Does 8918 Holly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 Holly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 Holly Place have a pool?
No, 8918 Holly Place does not have a pool.
Does 8918 Holly Place have accessible units?
No, 8918 Holly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 Holly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 Holly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 Holly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 Holly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
