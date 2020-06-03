All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 890 South BRONSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
890 South BRONSON Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

890 South BRONSON Avenue

890 South Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

890 South Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Located moments from Hancock Park and Larchmont Village in picturesque HPOZ Wilshire Park is a reimagined transitional Spanish Colonial masterpiece. Thoughtfully designed for the most discerning buyer, the home is a masterful blend of preservation and reinvention. Hand-selected antique light fixtures collected from all over the world and designer finishes create an unparalleled soulful ambiance. The refined formal living room features the home's original Batchelder fireplace. Formal dining room, family room, office, bedroom, and bathroom also occupy the first floor. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms occupy the second floor. The crown jewel of the home, the master suite, features peak-a-boo views of Downtown LA, a generous sized custom closet, and exquisite bathroom outfitted with clawfoot tub and separate shower. The expansive finished basement is a blank slate waiting to be transformed into an art studio, children's playroom, or home theater. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 South BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
890 South BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 890 South BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 890 South BRONSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 South BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
890 South BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 South BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 890 South BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 890 South BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 890 South BRONSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 890 South BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 South BRONSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 South BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 890 South BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 890 South BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 890 South BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 890 South BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 South BRONSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College