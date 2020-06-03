890 South BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Located moments from Hancock Park and Larchmont Village in picturesque HPOZ Wilshire Park is a reimagined transitional Spanish Colonial masterpiece. Thoughtfully designed for the most discerning buyer, the home is a masterful blend of preservation and reinvention. Hand-selected antique light fixtures collected from all over the world and designer finishes create an unparalleled soulful ambiance. The refined formal living room features the home's original Batchelder fireplace. Formal dining room, family room, office, bedroom, and bathroom also occupy the first floor. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms occupy the second floor. The crown jewel of the home, the master suite, features peak-a-boo views of Downtown LA, a generous sized custom closet, and exquisite bathroom outfitted with clawfoot tub and separate shower. The expansive finished basement is a blank slate waiting to be transformed into an art studio, children's playroom, or home theater. Welcome home.