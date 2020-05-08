8880 GUTHRIE Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 Bed 1 Bath Spanish home with bonus area. This charming home features an updated kitchen and bathroom with quartz counter tops, new cabinets, new fixtures and stainless steel appliances as well as a new full size washer & dryer. Gleaming new floors throughout and new windows with new blinds. Home is freshly painted inside and out. Central air conditioning and heating. Lovingly landscaped with fruit trees, grapevines and a raised planter bed waiting for you to plant your own fresh vegetables. Culver City adjacent and easy access to freeways.