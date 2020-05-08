All apartments in Los Angeles
8880 GUTHRIE Avenue

8880 Guthrie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8880 Guthrie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 2 Bed 1 Bath Spanish home with bonus area. This charming home features an updated kitchen and bathroom with quartz counter tops, new cabinets, new fixtures and stainless steel appliances as well as a new full size washer & dryer. Gleaming new floors throughout and new windows with new blinds. Home is freshly painted inside and out. Central air conditioning and heating. Lovingly landscaped with fruit trees, grapevines and a raised planter bed waiting for you to plant your own fresh vegetables. Culver City adjacent and easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue have any available units?
8880 GUTHRIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue have?
Some of 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8880 GUTHRIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8880 GUTHRIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

