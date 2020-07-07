8866 ALCOTT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Top floor Penthouse with great city views .Spacious floor plan with formal entry way , hardwood floors , recessed lights and good closet space . Open living room and dining room with fireplace , gourmet granite kitchen with Jenn -Air stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar . Master suite with a large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with dual sinks and separate tub/shower . Two balconies, Central HVAC and side-by-side laundry in unit . Centrally located in heart of Beverlywood area and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops and restaurants .