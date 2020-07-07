All apartments in Los Angeles
8866 ALCOTT Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

8866 ALCOTT Street

8866 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

8866 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Top floor Penthouse with great city views .Spacious floor plan with formal entry way , hardwood floors , recessed lights and good closet space . Open living room and dining room with fireplace , gourmet granite kitchen with Jenn -Air stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar . Master suite with a large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with dual sinks and separate tub/shower . Two balconies, Central HVAC and side-by-side laundry in unit . Centrally located in heart of Beverlywood area and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops and restaurants .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8866 ALCOTT Street have any available units?
8866 ALCOTT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8866 ALCOTT Street have?
Some of 8866 ALCOTT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8866 ALCOTT Street currently offering any rent specials?
8866 ALCOTT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8866 ALCOTT Street pet-friendly?
No, 8866 ALCOTT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8866 ALCOTT Street offer parking?
No, 8866 ALCOTT Street does not offer parking.
Does 8866 ALCOTT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8866 ALCOTT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8866 ALCOTT Street have a pool?
No, 8866 ALCOTT Street does not have a pool.
Does 8866 ALCOTT Street have accessible units?
No, 8866 ALCOTT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8866 ALCOTT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8866 ALCOTT Street has units with dishwashers.

