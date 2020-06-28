8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Greenery and privacy surround you in this classic Laurel Canyon home. This mid century hillside home has a loft like feel with it's 2 story living area. First floor consists of an open floor plan living/dining area, kitchen, powder room and storage/laundry area. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Master bedroom retreat has sliding doors that open out to 2 patio areas surrounded by greenery. The second bedroom/loft can be used for many purposes. The interior has been freshly painted and features new flooring and carpet throughout. Four new mini-split A/C and heating units have been recently installed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Another huge bonus is the over-sized 2 car garage. All of this and the highly desirable Wonderland Elementary School make this a rare find!