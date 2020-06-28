All apartments in Los Angeles
8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue
8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

8859 Lookout Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8859 Lookout Mountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Greenery and privacy surround you in this classic Laurel Canyon home. This mid century hillside home has a loft like feel with it's 2 story living area. First floor consists of an open floor plan living/dining area, kitchen, powder room and storage/laundry area. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Master bedroom retreat has sliding doors that open out to 2 patio areas surrounded by greenery. The second bedroom/loft can be used for many purposes. The interior has been freshly painted and features new flooring and carpet throughout. Four new mini-split A/C and heating units have been recently installed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Another huge bonus is the over-sized 2 car garage. All of this and the highly desirable Wonderland Elementary School make this a rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8859 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
