Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

8850 Ramsgate Ave

8850 Ramsgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8850 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOW LEASING
Light, private and spacious will be your home and your sanctuary.
There's 2BR+1Bath Bungalow style and every other thing that you need, including new hardwood and tiled flooring, stove, granite counter in the kitchen, and lots of cabinets.
Tankless water heater, Stainless steel stove, hood, dishwasher and fridge, ceiling fans, vertical blinds and washer/dryer hook up.
Patio on the front and there also patio on the back so you can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner under fresh air.
Our communitry futures: Assigned 1 parking spot in share garage.
Please call for for all other details and appointment at (310) 486-8915 or Email to namus1959@yahoo.com.
Application to Rent can be applied through namus@calvogroup.com with required copies of Government issued ID and proof of income for last 3 month and proof of rent payments up to last 6 month.
Westchester is a neighborhood in western Los Angeles. It is home to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Loyola Marymount University (LMU), and Otis College of Art and Design. The Westchester community is separated from the Pacific Ocean by Playa del Rey on the west. Its northern border is defined by and includes the area now known as Playa Vista, as well as Culver City, and the unincorporated area of Ladera Heights. The Playa Vista community is located within the northern portion of Westchester. The city of Inglewood is to the east, and the city of El Segundo is to the south. The southern portion of the neighborhood is taken up by the Los Angeles International Airport (a.k.a. LAX). The San Diego Freeway runs through the eastern portion of the area.[citation needed] The Westchester Neighbors Association defines the Osage area of Westchester boundaries as "the area within the City of Los Angeles: east of Sepulveda Boulevard, north of Manchester Avenue and west of the I/S 405 Freeway (San Diego Fwy).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5078711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8850 Ramsgate Ave have any available units?
8850 Ramsgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8850 Ramsgate Ave have?
Some of 8850 Ramsgate Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8850 Ramsgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8850 Ramsgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 Ramsgate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8850 Ramsgate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8850 Ramsgate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8850 Ramsgate Ave offers parking.
Does 8850 Ramsgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8850 Ramsgate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 Ramsgate Ave have a pool?
No, 8850 Ramsgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8850 Ramsgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 8850 Ramsgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 Ramsgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8850 Ramsgate Ave has units with dishwashers.
