8850 Morehart Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters all utils included parking recently renovated air conditioning

Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 1 Bath house nestled in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, this house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom and two generously sized rooms share full bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. House also features: recessed lights, brand new central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, with a circular driveway parking with enough space for 3 cars. This property also includes 2 separate guest units and 1 under construction available separately at a later date. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!