All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8850 Morehart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8850 Morehart Avenue
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:46 PM

8850 Morehart Avenue

8850 Morehart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8850 Morehart Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 1 Bath house nestled in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, this house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom and two generously sized rooms share full bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. House also features: recessed lights, brand new central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, with a circular driveway parking with enough space for 3 cars. This property also includes 2 separate guest units and 1 under construction available separately at a later date. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8850 Morehart Avenue have any available units?
8850 Morehart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8850 Morehart Avenue have?
Some of 8850 Morehart Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8850 Morehart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8850 Morehart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 Morehart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8850 Morehart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8850 Morehart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8850 Morehart Avenue offers parking.
Does 8850 Morehart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8850 Morehart Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 Morehart Avenue have a pool?
No, 8850 Morehart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8850 Morehart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8850 Morehart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 Morehart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8850 Morehart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College