Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

8826 Lookout Mountain

8826 Lookout Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8826 Lookout Mountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Amazing Spacious 3 Bed - 2 Bath House with multiple deck and huge backyard in Laurel Canyon - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343

VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHm5-MY_qgg

Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing 3 story, 3 bed, 2 bath house located in prime Lookout Mountain Ave in Laurel Canyon. The house is set back from the street on double lot on upper Lookout. Trees all around; great light and views at all times of day.

A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by panoramic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.

One of the best LA Unified Elementary Schools nearby - Wonderland Avenue Elementary School.

Features include :

-Large formal living room with decorative fireplace and French doors to deck
-Custom chefs kitchen with Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Fisher Paykel dishwasher - Shaws farmhouse sink with butcher-block countertop and Waterworks faucet
-Waterworks clawfoot tub and fixtures in main floor bathroom
-2 zone HVAC (upper/lower 2 floors) with Nest smart thermostats and smoke/CO2 alarms
-Oak strip floors everywhere except bathrooms (tiled); lower bath has underfloor heating
-Great al fresco entertaining with well-equipped outdoor kitchen including gas grill; separate dining and living areas nestled among mature trees
-Multiple deck level
-Blossom smart irrigation system
-Fully-functional 2 car garage with space for 2 cars on driveway (New Code permits garage to be used for living purposes also)
-Washer and Dryer inside the Garage
-Fireplace in living room is decorative only

Tenants pay for all utilities.

Gardener visit every two weeks; Spectrum internet service with Linksys mesh wi-fi system.

Outdoor furniture; indoor furniture including piano for discussion.

Trusted housekeeper referral available on request.

Fun fact: home to John Densmore and Robby Krieger (and briefly Jim Morrison) of the Doors in the 60s.

Great location ! Easy access to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Studio City and the Valley.

Rent Amount: $ 6,500 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 13,000
$35 application fee per adult applicant
Pet rent : $ 25 per month per pet

(RLNE4868129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8826 Lookout Mountain have any available units?
8826 Lookout Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8826 Lookout Mountain have?
Some of 8826 Lookout Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8826 Lookout Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
8826 Lookout Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8826 Lookout Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, 8826 Lookout Mountain is pet friendly.
Does 8826 Lookout Mountain offer parking?
Yes, 8826 Lookout Mountain offers parking.
Does 8826 Lookout Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8826 Lookout Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8826 Lookout Mountain have a pool?
No, 8826 Lookout Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 8826 Lookout Mountain have accessible units?
No, 8826 Lookout Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 8826 Lookout Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8826 Lookout Mountain has units with dishwashers.
