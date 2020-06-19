8826 Lookout Mountain

Amenities
Amazing Spacious 3 Bed - 2 Bath House with multiple deck and huge backyard in Laurel Canyon - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343
VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHm5-MY_qgg
Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing 3 story, 3 bed, 2 bath house located in prime Lookout Mountain Ave in Laurel Canyon. The house is set back from the street on double lot on upper Lookout. Trees all around; great light and views at all times of day.
A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by panoramic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.
One of the best LA Unified Elementary Schools nearby - Wonderland Avenue Elementary School.
Features include :
-Large formal living room with decorative fireplace and French doors to deck
-Custom chefs kitchen with Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Fisher Paykel dishwasher - Shaws farmhouse sink with butcher-block countertop and Waterworks faucet
-Waterworks clawfoot tub and fixtures in main floor bathroom
-2 zone HVAC (upper/lower 2 floors) with Nest smart thermostats and smoke/CO2 alarms
-Oak strip floors everywhere except bathrooms (tiled); lower bath has underfloor heating
-Great al fresco entertaining with well-equipped outdoor kitchen including gas grill; separate dining and living areas nestled among mature trees
-Multiple deck level
-Blossom smart irrigation system
-Fully-functional 2 car garage with space for 2 cars on driveway (New Code permits garage to be used for living purposes also)
-Washer and Dryer inside the Garage
-Fireplace in living room is decorative only
Tenants pay for all utilities.
Gardener visit every two weeks; Spectrum internet service with Linksys mesh wi-fi system.
Outdoor furniture; indoor furniture including piano for discussion.
Trusted housekeeper referral available on request.
Fun fact: home to John Densmore and Robby Krieger (and briefly Jim Morrison) of the Doors in the 60s.
Great location ! Easy access to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Studio City and the Valley.
Rent Amount: $ 6,500 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 13,000
$35 application fee per adult applicant
Pet rent : $ 25 per month per pet
