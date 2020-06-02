All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8813 Nestle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8813 Nestle Ave
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

8813 Nestle Ave

8813 Nestle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8813 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom home with a multipurpose den and pool in the heart of Northridge - Step inside to see the beautifully refinished wood flooring of this lovely home. Almost everything in the home has its own classic touch! Spacious living and dining area with a brick fireplace for decoration only. Kitchen with sleek countertops, wood cabinets and a brand-new dishwasher. Plus, non-warranted refrigerator, washer and dryer available for your use. Three bathrooms! 2 with showers and 1 with bathtub.
Glistening pool and a newly refinished deck in private backyard. Perfect for a hot summer day with central A/C blasting inside! Beautiful front yard with well-kept mature bushes separating the property from the street. Detached two car garage. Small pets allowed with additional security deposit.

Located south of Nordhoff, Between Reseda and Lindley Ave. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in front of the yard. If you are interested, Give Polly a call at 818-886-Rent(7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com

Schools: Calahan street Elementary, Northridge Middle School, Norhtridge
Academy, Valley Academy, Grover Cleveland Charter High

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee is $30 per person (Everyone over the age of 18) To be submitted with applications.No exceptions

BRE Lic #01370680

(RLNE5054178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 Nestle Ave have any available units?
8813 Nestle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8813 Nestle Ave have?
Some of 8813 Nestle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8813 Nestle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8813 Nestle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 Nestle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8813 Nestle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8813 Nestle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8813 Nestle Ave offers parking.
Does 8813 Nestle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8813 Nestle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 Nestle Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8813 Nestle Ave has a pool.
Does 8813 Nestle Ave have accessible units?
No, 8813 Nestle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 Nestle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 Nestle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College