8813 Nestle Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom home with a multipurpose den and pool in the heart of Northridge - Step inside to see the beautifully refinished wood flooring of this lovely home. Almost everything in the home has its own classic touch! Spacious living and dining area with a brick fireplace for decoration only. Kitchen with sleek countertops, wood cabinets and a brand-new dishwasher. Plus, non-warranted refrigerator, washer and dryer available for your use. Three bathrooms! 2 with showers and 1 with bathtub.

Glistening pool and a newly refinished deck in private backyard. Perfect for a hot summer day with central A/C blasting inside! Beautiful front yard with well-kept mature bushes separating the property from the street. Detached two car garage. Small pets allowed with additional security deposit.



Located south of Nordhoff, Between Reseda and Lindley Ave. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in front of the yard. If you are interested, Give Polly a call at 818-886-Rent(7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com



Schools: Calahan street Elementary, Northridge Middle School, Norhtridge

Academy, Valley Academy, Grover Cleveland Charter High



Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee is $30 per person (Everyone over the age of 18) To be submitted with applications.No exceptions



BRE Lic #01370680



(RLNE5054178)