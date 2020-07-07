8790 APPIAN Way

Amenities

Top of the hill with views from Downtown to the ocean sits this 5736 sq. ft. oasis. This Tag Front designed home boasts hilltop views with a 5 minute drive to Sunset Plaza's best shopping & dining. High ceilings & glass walls make this house a must for indoor / outdoor hosting while the cliff edge infinity pool allows for well earned relaxation. 4 bedroom suites, chefs kitchen, family room, living and dining room separated by a sculptural fireplace allows this house a wide open plan feel. Outdoor entertaining at its best with BBQ area & Baja deck all showcasing the magnificent views.