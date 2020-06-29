All apartments in Los Angeles
8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1

8758 Avalon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8758 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 1 Bedrooms and 1 Bathrooms house at a convenient location!

-Airy and Spacious living rooms with fireplace and Dining Area.
-Kitchen with Gourmet-grade Stainless steel appliances.
-Original hardwood floors.
-Laundry room with washer and dryer included.
-Brand new HVAC to keep you cool in summer
-Spacious, low-maintenance Backyard with beautiful wooden deck for dining/partying.
-Two-car garage with windows and electricity (can be used as a home office)
-Great neighborhood close to Baldwin-Hills Crenshaw Plaza, USC, Culver City, and blossoming Inglewood with new NFL stadium coming next year. Easy access to Westside and downtown via Metro Expo line, soon with connection to new Crenshaw line.

-Pets Allowed!

Note: Furnishings not included.

(RLNE5363270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 have any available units?
8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 have?
Some of 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 currently offering any rent specials?
8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 pet-friendly?
No, 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 offer parking?
Yes, 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 offers parking.
Does 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 have a pool?
No, 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 does not have a pool.
Does 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 have accessible units?
No, 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
