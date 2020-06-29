8758 South Avalon Boulevard #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 1 Bedrooms and 1 Bathrooms house at a convenient location!



-Airy and Spacious living rooms with fireplace and Dining Area.

-Kitchen with Gourmet-grade Stainless steel appliances.

-Original hardwood floors.

-Laundry room with washer and dryer included.

-Brand new HVAC to keep you cool in summer

-Spacious, low-maintenance Backyard with beautiful wooden deck for dining/partying.

-Two-car garage with windows and electricity (can be used as a home office)

-Great neighborhood close to Baldwin-Hills Crenshaw Plaza, USC, Culver City, and blossoming Inglewood with new NFL stadium coming next year. Easy access to Westside and downtown via Metro Expo line, soon with connection to new Crenshaw line.



-Pets Allowed!



Note: Furnishings not included.



(RLNE5363270)