Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rare opportunity to have two units available in an adorable ten unit building. Both ground level. Unit 877 1/2 is a larger unit for $1,750 a month. Located in the heart of Silver Lake and close to cool and trendy spots and Melrose Avenue and Sunset. Hardwood floor throughout. One parking space available for each unit.