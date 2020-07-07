All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

875 Comstock Avenue

875 S Comstock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

875 S Comstock Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
concierge
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
valet service
Email Patrick today at aussiecfo@cox.net for INFO and to arrange a showing if owner feels you are a good match. **ROOM RENTAL** **ROOM RENTAL** Young female professional seeking female roommate for luxurious condo in Westwood. You will have your own private furnished bedroom overlooking tree tops with a partial view of Wilshire Blvd. The bedroom has a large attached walk-in closet. Bathroom is shared. The fully furnished condo is located in a high rise on Wilshire Blvd., only a few minutes' drive to UCLA, Century City, Westfield Mall, and Beverly Hills shops and restaurants. The amenities of the building include 24/7 valet parking, 24/7 live security and concierge, large pool, jacuzzi, sauna and a fully equipped gym. The $1700 monthly rent includes all utilities, cable TV and wifi. The room is ready for immediate occupancy. All utilities as well as cable TV and Wifi are included in the rent, maid service at least twice a month, may be 3 to 4 times per month depending on availability, room is furnished, Security deposit $1,700 (fully refundable if no damage).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Comstock Avenue have any available units?
875 Comstock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Comstock Avenue have?
Some of 875 Comstock Avenue's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Comstock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
875 Comstock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Comstock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 875 Comstock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 875 Comstock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 875 Comstock Avenue offers parking.
Does 875 Comstock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 Comstock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Comstock Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 875 Comstock Avenue has a pool.
Does 875 Comstock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 875 Comstock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Comstock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 Comstock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

