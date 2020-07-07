875 Comstock Avenue

Amenities

parking walk in closets gym pool concierge sauna

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool internet access sauna valet service

Email Patrick today at aussiecfo@cox.net for INFO and to arrange a showing if owner feels you are a good match. **ROOM RENTAL** **ROOM RENTAL** Young female professional seeking female roommate for luxurious condo in Westwood. You will have your own private furnished bedroom overlooking tree tops with a partial view of Wilshire Blvd. The bedroom has a large attached walk-in closet. Bathroom is shared. The fully furnished condo is located in a high rise on Wilshire Blvd., only a few minutes' drive to UCLA, Century City, Westfield Mall, and Beverly Hills shops and restaurants. The amenities of the building include 24/7 valet parking, 24/7 live security and concierge, large pool, jacuzzi, sauna and a fully equipped gym. The $1700 monthly rent includes all utilities, cable TV and wifi. The room is ready for immediate occupancy. All utilities as well as cable TV and Wifi are included in the rent, maid service at least twice a month, may be 3 to 4 times per month depending on availability, room is furnished, Security deposit $1,700 (fully refundable if no damage).