Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool doorman valet service furnished

Beautiful 2064 sq. ft. furnished luxury 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Condo in the much sought after "Wilshire Corridor" 24 hour doorman and valet service makes this building a dream with washer/dryer in unit. Building is within a few minutes to Beverly Hills shops and restaurants, UCLA, and the newly renovated Century City Westfield Mall. Easy access to 405 freeway