Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:59 AM

8740 Venice Boulevard

8740 Venice Boulevard · (805) 496-6132
Location

8740 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! eOffices, who are the pioneers of ready to move in office space are proud to offer, Culver Lofts, which are ready to move in residential units for lease. Culver Lofts, built in 2016, consists of multi-level penthouses and studios which highlight unique architectural designs, perfect for the Los Angeles lifestyle.

We have a beautiful 2 BED + DEN + 2 1/2 Baths for lease TODAY. Over 2056 sqft. of living space ideal for anyone who is looking to move to one of LA's most sought out areas, adjacent to Culver City. This unique penthouse boasts wood floors throughout, high ceilings, SPECTACULAR OUTDOOR PATIO WITH CITY VIEWS, and flat screen TV- perfect for entertaining, Nest controlled AC/heat, high end finishes throughout, garage for two cars, and natural light everywhere!

Its central location, on Venice Boulevard, provides our tenants easy access to work or hop on the expo-line and avoid a commute. The property has a high walk score if you choose to walk rather than drive. Immediately adjacent to Culver City's Downtown, (short distance), Arts District, Helms Bakery, great restaurants, Apple campus, Amazon, Sony Studios, and much more.

You can choose to lease unit unfurnished or FULLY furnished at an additional cost. All furnishings in patio, living, kitchen, bedrooms, and bathrooms are brand new, down to every detail for making your moving totally SEAMLESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Venice Boulevard have any available units?
8740 Venice Boulevard has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8740 Venice Boulevard have?
Some of 8740 Venice Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Venice Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Venice Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Venice Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8740 Venice Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8740 Venice Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8740 Venice Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 8740 Venice Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8740 Venice Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Venice Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8740 Venice Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8740 Venice Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8740 Venice Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Venice Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8740 Venice Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
