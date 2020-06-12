8740 Venice Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! eOffices, who are the pioneers of ready to move in office space are proud to offer, Culver Lofts, which are ready to move in residential units for lease. Culver Lofts, built in 2016, consists of multi-level penthouses and studios which highlight unique architectural designs, perfect for the Los Angeles lifestyle.



We have a beautiful 2 BED + DEN + 2 1/2 Baths for lease TODAY. Over 2056 sqft. of living space ideal for anyone who is looking to move to one of LA's most sought out areas, adjacent to Culver City. This unique penthouse boasts wood floors throughout, high ceilings, SPECTACULAR OUTDOOR PATIO WITH CITY VIEWS, and flat screen TV- perfect for entertaining, Nest controlled AC/heat, high end finishes throughout, garage for two cars, and natural light everywhere!



Its central location, on Venice Boulevard, provides our tenants easy access to work or hop on the expo-line and avoid a commute. The property has a high walk score if you choose to walk rather than drive. Immediately adjacent to Culver City's Downtown, (short distance), Arts District, Helms Bakery, great restaurants, Apple campus, Amazon, Sony Studios, and much more.



You can choose to lease unit unfurnished or FULLY furnished at an additional cost. All furnishings in patio, living, kitchen, bedrooms, and bathrooms are brand new, down to every detail for making your moving totally SEAMLESS.