8740 Hollywood Boulevard

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Modern chic 3BD / 3.5BA, ~2,000 sq ft living, ~8,000 sq ft lot right above the heart of the Hollywood Hills! Front door walks into the sun drenched, oversized, open living / dining / kitchen. Southwest facing, floor-to-ceiling windows with 180* city views and Pacific Ocean beyond - epic sunsets! High ceilings, skylights, wood floors, steel and glass accents, recessed lighting, whole house sound system and half bath complete the floor. Upstairs are two beds / two baths; the abundant Master suite has super generous closet space, deep-soaking tub and full length balcony. Downstairs is one more bed / bath and bonus home office, both of which has direct access to the infinity pool, waterfall, Jacuzzi and ground floor sun deck, surrounded by lush vegetation. Beyond that is a 3 level manicured garden filled with mature, exotic fruit trees and succulents. Your quiet sanctuary is minutes from the legendary action of the Sunset Strip, West Hollywood / Melrose - centrally located to all of the Westside.