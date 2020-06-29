All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:28 PM

8740 Hollywood Boulevard

8740 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8740 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Modern chic 3BD / 3.5BA, ~2,000 sq ft living, ~8,000 sq ft lot right above the heart of the Hollywood Hills! Front door walks into the sun drenched, oversized, open living / dining / kitchen. Southwest facing, floor-to-ceiling windows with 180* city views and Pacific Ocean beyond - epic sunsets! High ceilings, skylights, wood floors, steel and glass accents, recessed lighting, whole house sound system and half bath complete the floor. Upstairs are two beds / two baths; the abundant Master suite has super generous closet space, deep-soaking tub and full length balcony. Downstairs is one more bed / bath and bonus home office, both of which has direct access to the infinity pool, waterfall, Jacuzzi and ground floor sun deck, surrounded by lush vegetation. Beyond that is a 3 level manicured garden filled with mature, exotic fruit trees and succulents. Your quiet sanctuary is minutes from the legendary action of the Sunset Strip, West Hollywood / Melrose - centrally located to all of the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
8740 Hollywood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8740 Hollywood Boulevard have?
Some of 8740 Hollywood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Hollywood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8740 Hollywood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8740 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8740 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8740 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8740 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8740 Hollywood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8740 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8740 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8740 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
