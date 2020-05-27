All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8719 YORKTOWN Avenue

8719 S Yorktown Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8719 S Yorktown Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRIGHT, CHARMING HOME! 4 Br/2 Bath in Westchester, one of the most sought-after areas in Los Angeles. Approximately four miles to the beach in one direction, and three miles to the brand new Rams/Chargers Stadium Complex (set to open in 2020) in the other direction. Also close to Loyola Marymount University. Great freeway access. Excellent floor plan. New windows, doors, remodeled main bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout house. Highly desirable neighborhood close to beach cities, LAX, and excellent freeway access. This is the first time the house has been on the rental market in years and it WON'T LAST LONG! Suitable for families of all ages and sizes. Two-car garage and pleasant backyard. Serene front yard has large shade tree and substantial curb appeal. Ample room for any living/family arrangement. Gardener, laundry machines, and dishwasher are included. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Please respond with your phone number if you are interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue have any available units?
8719 YORKTOWN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue have?
Some of 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8719 YORKTOWN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8719 YORKTOWN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
