8719 YORKTOWN Avenue

BRIGHT, CHARMING HOME! 4 Br/2 Bath in Westchester, one of the most sought-after areas in Los Angeles. Approximately four miles to the beach in one direction, and three miles to the brand new Rams/Chargers Stadium Complex (set to open in 2020) in the other direction. Also close to Loyola Marymount University. Great freeway access. Excellent floor plan. New windows, doors, remodeled main bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout house. Highly desirable neighborhood close to beach cities, LAX, and excellent freeway access. This is the first time the house has been on the rental market in years and it WON'T LAST LONG! Suitable for families of all ages and sizes. Two-car garage and pleasant backyard. Serene front yard has large shade tree and substantial curb appeal. Ample room for any living/family arrangement. Gardener, laundry machines, and dishwasher are included. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Please respond with your phone number if you are interested.