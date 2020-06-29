8715 SKYLINE Drive

Amenities

Strategically perched to capitalize on dramatic canyon & hillside views, this 1952 Schindler Project was revamped & reinvented by Callas/Shortridge Architects and transformed into a sexy hideaway of epic quality & craftsmanship. Every nook & cranny pondered over, the light infused entry opens to the main living area w massive glass sliders that play host to breathtaking canyon vistas. Douglas fir wood panels, cork and warm hues flow into the adjacent dining area and Miele kitchen with its gleaming white cabinetry, whilst the outdoor deck is the perfect spot for entertaining or alfresco dining. The lower level is reached via a custom floating wood stair case, where an uber sexy master suite awaits. Cool, polished concrete floors & Azure tile spa bath look as if they were lifted from the pages of Dwell Magazine. Spa, fire pit and stone paths that lead to a garden w city views make this the quintessential Hollywood Hills home. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.