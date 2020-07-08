All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

8709 Lookout Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8709 Lookout Mountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderland & Lovely 3 bedroom & 3 bath lease in this 1920's two story bungalow-style house, sits on two lots with separate APN's among tree-covered hills & three-tier gardens & expansive windows & skylights. Upstairs a bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home & high vaulted ceilings & rooms flooded with light. Kitchen has European high-end stainless steel appliances which includes washer & dryer, stove, fridge & dishwasher. Downstairs a private 1 bedroom & 1 bath separate quarters & kitchen & 2nd washer dryer. Downstairs is the home office, nanny, home studio. Way above the road on a street to street lot. Built in 1923 with the classic architecture it has a charming & hipster feel of Laurel Canyon living. Gated private property & multiple levels of gardens, grassy yard & terraces. Has two gated front & rear entrances & outdoor space. Street parking only. Reported where Easy Rider movie script was written by Dennis Hopper & Peter Fonda when Producer Bert Schneider owned the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
No, 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

