8709 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderland & Lovely 3 bedroom & 3 bath lease in this 1920's two story bungalow-style house, sits on two lots with separate APN's among tree-covered hills & three-tier gardens & expansive windows & skylights. Upstairs a bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home & high vaulted ceilings & rooms flooded with light. Kitchen has European high-end stainless steel appliances which includes washer & dryer, stove, fridge & dishwasher. Downstairs a private 1 bedroom & 1 bath separate quarters & kitchen & 2nd washer dryer. Downstairs is the home office, nanny, home studio. Way above the road on a street to street lot. Built in 1923 with the classic architecture it has a charming & hipster feel of Laurel Canyon living. Gated private property & multiple levels of gardens, grassy yard & terraces. Has two gated front & rear entrances & outdoor space. Street parking only. Reported where Easy Rider movie script was written by Dennis Hopper & Peter Fonda when Producer Bert Schneider owned the home.