Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

8698 FRANKLIN Avenue

8698 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8698 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The views are the prime feature of this great modern home, with a panoramic vista stretching from the Hollywood Sign all the way to Santa Monica and the ocean. At the end of a cul-de-sac just minutes up from Sunset, your privacy is guaranteed, with entertaining as the focal point. Sliding floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outside in. The home features dual master suites of equal caliber on the top level, and two additional bedrooms, recently permitted, are found on the lower level. The same views are present throughout. The interior finishes live up to the modern styling, and the rooftop sun deck features crazy views and a hot tub. Make this ultimate Hollywood Hills retreat yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
8698 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8698 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8698 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
