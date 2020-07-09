8698 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

The views are the prime feature of this great modern home, with a panoramic vista stretching from the Hollywood Sign all the way to Santa Monica and the ocean. At the end of a cul-de-sac just minutes up from Sunset, your privacy is guaranteed, with entertaining as the focal point. Sliding floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outside in. The home features dual master suites of equal caliber on the top level, and two additional bedrooms, recently permitted, are found on the lower level. The same views are present throughout. The interior finishes live up to the modern styling, and the rooftop sun deck features crazy views and a hot tub. Make this ultimate Hollywood Hills retreat yours today!