Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking pool range refrigerator

Welcome to our cozy beach town of Playa del Rey situated conveniently near the beach and LAX perfect for travelers. In this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment you will enjoy a bright and spacious living room and kitchen with granite counters. Enjoy looking out onto the beautiful tree-lined street of Falmouth while soaking in the warm weather. Community pool and washer/dryers. 1 parking space and no pets! No A/C